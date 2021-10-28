Man, 23, dies after being detained by police in Derbyshire
A man who became unwell after being detained has died in hospital, police have confirmed.
Derbyshire Police said officers went to an address in Morewood Drive, Alfreton, just before 17:00 BST on Wednesday.
A 23-year-old man was held but then taken by ambulance to hospital, where he later died.
The force said they had referred themselves to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The BBC has contacted the IOPC for a comment.
