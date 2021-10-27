'Superman' robin caught on camera in South Normanton
A retired photographer has captured a Superman-style action shot of a robin.
Peter Ludlam, 70, took the photo earlier this year while feeding the birds near his home in South Normanton, Derbyshire.
He said the birds "come past sometimes like little rockets" and have been known to fly straight towards him.
The robin, which he has named Sid, is a regular visitor and features in many of his thousands of photos.
'Jet-propelled'
Mr Ludlam, a former newspaper photographer, feeds the birds up to three times a day, taking his camera with him.
"You don't know what you've got until you get home," he said.
"I saw him coming - I put some food on the post and I knew he was coming to have a look."
Mr Ludlam shares his photos on Facebook and was pleased when this one attracted more than 1,000 reactions after being shared by another local page.
One comment said: "This photo is amazing. The robin looks jet-propelled, the equivalent of Superman in the avian world."
"He looks he's been shot out of a cannon," another said.
