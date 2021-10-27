Sikh temple plan for former Derby pub site
- Published
Plans been put forward to build a new Sikh community centre and Gurdwara on vacant land where a pub once stood.
The spot, in Sinfin Lane, Derby, has been disused for more than seven years following the demolition of The Cock 'n' Bull.
The planning application has been submitted to Derby City Council by the Sarbat Da Bhala Derby charity.
The three-storey building would include a dining hall, multi-use rooms and worship space on the top floor.
It would be open seven days a week in the morning, late afternoon and evening, says the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The authority's planning committee is due to make a decision on the application in the coming months.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.