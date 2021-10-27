Derby sex offender who targeted lone women jailed
A sex offender who preyed on young women walking alone has been jailed after DNA evidence linked him to the crimes,
Reyno Du Toit, from Derby, targeted five women in Nottingham's Park estate in October 2020.
He exposed himself to three of them and grabbed two others.
The 41-year-old was jailed for two years at Nottingham Crown Court after admitting two counts of sexual assault and three counts of exposure.
Nottinghamshire Police said Du Toit, of Goodsmoor Road, Derby exposed himself to three women between on the afternoon of 24 October in Rolleston Drive, Harlaxton Drive and Allington Road.
Two days later he grabbed two women walking in Lenton Road and Rolleston Drive.
'Despicable offender'
Police said Du Toit was arrested in December after his car was linked to the scene of each offence.
He was then confronted with "damning DNA evidence" from the clothes of one victim.
"Unbeknown to Du Toit, he had left behind trace DNA evidence on his final victim when he groped her over her clothes," the force said.
"The tiny-but-damning sample was retrieved from her jeans."
Det Con Fiona McVey called Du Toit a "despicable offender who deliberately targeted lone young women as they walked near their homes".
"His offending was clearly escalating in its seriousness and we worked exhaustively to track him down as soon as possible," she said.
"Thanks to the work of a highly-motivated team of detectives, the evidence we were later able to confront him with was so detailed and so damning that he really had no choice but to admit to what to had done."
