Chesterfield crash: Woman arrested after pedestrian killed
- Published
A woman has been arrested after a man died when he was hit by a car.
Derbyshire Police said the 27-year-old pedestrian was struck in Winchester Road, Chesterfield, at about 23:30 BST on Monday.
A 37-year-old woman was detained in connection with the death and remains in custody.
The force said officers would remain in the area for the rest of the day and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.