Peak District photographer captures 'one in a million' rainbow shot
- Published
A photographer has captured a "mind-blowing" view of a full double rainbow from a Peak District summit.
Danny Shepherd took the photos from Mam Tor in Derbyshire at about 07:50 BST on Sunday.
He described the view over the village of Edale as a "one in a million colour party", which lasted for about 20 minutes.
The picture has been widely praised after Mr Shepherd posted it on social media.
Mr Shepherd, who has been taking pictures in the national park for 20 years, said the view from the hilltop was always amazing, but said this was the first time he had seen anything like this.
"I've not seen a rainbow cover Mam Tor this way before," he said. "[It was] pretty mind-blowing actually, to see both ends and it cover Edale.
"Mam Tor always delivers amazing views at sunrise but this was a first for a complete rainbow above us.
"I do a lot of Peaks photography so when this happened, I was like a kid in a sweet shop."
Paul Mullins saw the same full rainbow from Winnats Pass and said it was an "incredible surprise".
He said: "As soon as I saw it, I had to capture the picture.
"I'm a keen hiker - I got up early to set off from Barnsley to make it in time for sunrise.
"I was hoping for a good sunrise, which I got, but the rainbow was an incredible surprise."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.