Peak District photographer captures 'one in a million' rainbow shot
- Published
A photographer has captured a "mind-blowing" view of a full double rainbow from a Peak District summit.
Danny Shepherd took the photos from Mam Tor in Derbyshire at about 07:50 BST on Sunday.
He described the view over the village of Edale as a "one in a million colour party" which lasted for about 20 minutes.
The picture has been praised widely after Mr Shepherd posted it on social media.
Mr Shepherd, who said he has been taking pictures in the national park for 20 years, said the view from the hilltop was always amazing but this was the first time he had seen anything like this.
"I've not seen a rainbow cover Mam Tor this way before," he said.
"[It was] pretty mind-blowing actually, to see both ends and it cover Edale.
"Mam Tor always delivers amazing views at sunrise but this was a first for a complete rainbow above us.
"I do a lot of Peaks photography so when this happened, I was like a kid in a sweet shop."
