Mountain biker dies after Peak District cardiac arrest
- Published
A mountain biker has died after suffering a cardiac arrest while in the Peak District.
The Edale Mountain Rescue team were called out to help at Stanage Pole near the Sheffield and Derbyshire border on Sunday.
They said a passing off-duty doctor and nurse had started CPR on the patient while they waited for emergency services.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance and South Yorkshire Police also attended.
"Despite the efforts of all on scene, the patient could not be resuscitated," said the mountain rescue team in a statement.
"Thank you to the off duty doctor and nurse for all their help.
"Our thoughts go out to their family and friends at this terribly sad time."
