Grenade discovery in Bretby leads to road closure
A road in Derbyshire has been closed after a grenade was found in the garage of a house in Bretby.
Officers were called to a property in Bretby Lane in the village, which is near Ilkeston, at around 10:10 BST.
The road has been closed from the roundabout to Oldicote Lane while specialists from the explosive ordnance disposal team are dispatched.
Motorists are being diverted to alternative routes.
