Suspected Derby spiking victim warns men can also be targeted
- Published
A student who believes his drink was spiked during a night out is reminding others that men can be targeted too.
Ted, 22, who is in his second year at the University of Derby, suspects his drink was spiked at a city nightclub on 17 October.
He said he blacked out and later found his keys and wallet had been stolen.
Derbyshire Police said it was investigating the suspected spiking and robbery.
Ted told the BBC he went to Popworld with one of his friends, arriving at about midnight.
He ordered drinks at the bar and then does not remember anything until he woke up in his bed the following afternoon.
He said: "I was covered in cuts and bruises and blood. Can't remember anything. No keys, no wallet."
'It's terrifying'
Ted said he hadn't had much to drink that night and what happened was "wildly out of character".
After waking up with memory loss Ted spoke to his friend about what happened and was told he "went missing for hours" and had arrived home at about 06:00 BST.
"I just have no recollection of anything. It's terrifying," he said.
Ted's housemate then suggested Ted's drink could have been spiked.
"It sort of dawned on me that it could have happened," Ted said.
He then reported the incident to police.
Ted said as a man he never thought he would be spiked and he wants to raise awareness of men being victims too.
He said: "I'm not a small bloke, I'm not particularly vulnerable I wouldn't say.
"It's not something that had ever crossed my mind that would happen to me if I'm honest.
"It happening to blokes is not something that I've ever heard of before - not just among people I know but in general."
Ted said the incident had made him feel much more vulnerable.
"I'm always really aware of my surroundings so for that to happen, even though I was paying attention, it will make me doubly cautious now I think," he said.
Ted's story comes as Nottinghamshire Police revealed had 32 people reported having their drinks spiked in Nottingham over the past few weeks.
At least 15 people also reported being spiked with a needle.
Derbyshire Police confirmed a 22-year-old man had reported being robbed by someone who stole his wallet and keys.
He is due to meet with an officer this week to give a full statement.
A Popworld spokesperson said: "The safety of our guests and our team, has always been, and remains, our number one priority.
"We treat all allegations of spiking seriously and ask customers to bring this to our attention immediately should they have concerns their drinks have been tampered with.
"We will work with the police when they get in touch, assisting them in their investigation and will provide our CCTV footage.
"We are aware there is increasing concern over alleged increases in spiking in clubs and bars, and have therefore enhanced our measures and employed guest support to assist any guests that are feeling vulnerable or unwell.
"We have enhanced security checks on our door, and we ask guests to remain vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious behaviour to one of our team immediately."
