Covid booster jabs halted at Swadlincote GP surgery
A GP surgery has pulled out of the Covid vaccination booster programme due to staffing pressures.
Bosses at Swadlincote Surgery, in Derbyshire, said despite recruiting extra staff, its participation had caused disruption to other services.
They said patients had expressed frustration at extended waiting times for appointments and difficulty getting through on the phone.
People wanting a booster jab still had numerous local options, they added.
More than four million people across the UK have had a booster jab so far.
They are available for people over 50, front-line health and social care workers, people with underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk of severe Covid and adults sharing a home with vulnerable people.
'Reduced care'
In a statement, Swadlincote Surgery said its participation in the booster programme had proved too difficult to balance with its other work.
It said: "We believe diverting our staff to take part in an optional piece of work would only seek to place greater pressure on those staff who remain available for core work each day resulting in a reduced level of care for our patients.
"None of our staff can be in two places at once simultaneously, doing Covid vaccines and whatever else they would be doing normally for our patients at the same time.
"There are other providers in South Derbyshire so travel to an alternative site should not be onerous and arrangements will be put in place by the community NHS teams to vaccinate the truly housebound."
