Derbyshire County Council to complete new road after company folds
A new mile-long link road is to be completed by council workers after the original contactors went into administration.
Derbyshire County Council said the road linking Woodville and Swadlincote was four weeks off completion when the firm folded earlier this month.
The £13.4m project has been designed to unlock land for redevelopment and ease congestion on existing roads.
The road will remain closed until the outstanding work is finished.
Councillor Carolyn Renwick said: "It's sad to hear that North Midland Construction North Ltd has entered administration.
"We're pleased we're able to step in and complete the project which will pave the way for regeneration in South Derbyshire.
"There will be a slight delay in work re-starting due to the administration process, but we hope to have the project completed as soon as possible."
