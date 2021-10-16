Bloodstock Festival director 'steps back' after 'uninformed' tweet
The director of one of the UK's biggest heavy metal festivals has "taken a step back" from her role after coming under fire for an "uninformed" tweet.
Bloodstock's Vicky Hungerford was criticised after tweeting her annoyance at people putting their preferred pronouns on their email signatures.
It is a common practice in the LGBTQ+ community, and used by trans allies as a show of solidarity.
Ms Hungerford said she was "genuinely upset I have caused upset".
On Thursday, the director of the Derbyshire-based festival tweeted: "If you're going to start putting pronouns on your emails so I can refer to you as he/him she or her I'm binning your emails."
The festival booker deleted her comments after a backlash on Twitter, and said: "I would like to be clear that I fully support everyone in the LGBTQI+ community and am happy to learn more about how to be a better ally.
"I am genuinely upset that I have caused upset to these very people today, which was in no way my intention."
A statement from Bloodstock Festival said: "We are deeply sorry to everyone affected by these uninformed comments.
"For now, Vicky has taken a step back from Bloodstock effective immediately, and will be taking the time to properly educate herself for a better understanding."
