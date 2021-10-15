'Predatory' rapist who abused children faked youth worker role
A paedophile who pretended to be a social worker to gain the trust of parents has been jailed for raping and sexually assaulting children.
Derby Crown Court heard Andrew Ditchfield abused 14 victims over 17 years from 1993 in Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.
In August, the 54-year-old was convicted of 43 offences, which took place at houses, campsites and leisure facilities.
Ditchfield was jailed for 30 years.
Judge Robert Egbuna, sentencing, said the sexual offences related to 14 "vulnerable, defenceless complainants" - some aged under 13.
He added the crimes took place in different parts of Derbyshire, before Ditchfield "fled" to Lincolnshire out of fear of being caught, where his offending continued.
"It was a campaign of offending painstakingly planned by you," he said.
The judge said Ditchfield "flattered" single-parent families and "befriended families who had young boys and devised an appearance of being involved in relationships with women".
"The reality was you had no sexual interest in your female partners, a major part was platonic... one [partner] suspected you had sexual interest in men," the judge said.
"You would go to community centres under the pretext you cared for children and you represented yourself as a social worker and youth worker."
The judge said in 1995 at a children's walk-in centre, Ditchfield described himself as a foster carer and in 1996, he put an advertisement in the local paper calling himself a youth worker.
He said: "This provided a cloak to camouflage the truth you were a predatory paedophile who preyed on young men and women.
"As a trusted member of the community, you set about laying the ground for the abuse you would conduct."
The judge added Ditchfield made his home a "haven for young teenagers to drink and smoke cannabis", as well as where they could watch pornographic films.
He said: "You would drive in fast, souped-up vehicles, just the type of automobile to attract the attention of young men and women who would request a ride."
The court heard how his victims have attempted suicide, some suffer from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), while some struggle with relationships, having nightmares and flashbacks.
Ditchfield, of Fourways, Tetney, Lincolnshire, was sentenced to 30 years with an extended licence period of eight years. He was also handed a sexual harm prevention order.
