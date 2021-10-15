Ex-Derbyshire police officer avoids jail after harassment conviction
A former police officer who harassed a female colleague has been spared jail.
Former Derbyshire Police constable Mark Knights, 35, pleaded guilty to harassment without violence at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.
He was dismissed from the force in March after being convicted of common assault against a man in December.
On Thursday he was given a 12-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.
The ex-officer, of Tagg Lane, Monyash, was also ordered to pay £300 prosecution costs, £95 victim surcharge and £150 compensation.
'Extremely disappointing'
Derbyshire Chief Constable Rachel Swann said Knights' behaviour was damaging to the "trust the public places in us".
"There is no place for harassment in Derbyshire Constabulary and we take reports such as this extremely seriously.," she said.
"Our legitimacy is built on public trust and confidence but we can't expect this from our communities if our officers and staff don't behave with integrity and respect towards the public we serve and towards each other.
"While it's extremely disappointing to see this behaviour in force, I am pleased that we have officers and staff in the organisation who feel confident in reporting what they recognise as inacceptable behaviour.
"It was this reporting that brought Knights' actions to light."
