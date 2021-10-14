River Derwent: New passenger narrowboat launched
- Published
A new boat which is due to to take passengers along the River Derwent from next year has been launched.
The 16-tonne vessel, named the Outram, was made by a local boatyard and volunteers and can also accommodate wheelchair users.
It is part of the Derby and Sandiacre Canal Trust's plans to offer return journeys between Derby city centre and Darley Abbey from spring 2022.
The project had been delayed for two years due to Covid, the trust said.
Chris Madge, trust chairman, said members were "delighted" to be able to finally get the boat onto the river.
"We had hoped to launch in 2020, but a narrowboat is no place for people to socially distance.
"At last we can look forward to the prospect of welcoming passengers and exciting them with the technology on board, the story of Derby and our canal, and providing a tranquil journey on a beautiful river in a lovely setting."
The craft was lowered into the river by crane from Cathedral Green.
The 12-passenger boat was named after engineer Benjamin Outram, from Alfreton, who pioneered the building of canals and tramways.
It will now be moored for the winter for trials before it is opened to the paying public.
The Derby and Sandiacre Canal Trust received £55,000 of funding to make the new canal boat, which is said to be quiet and environmentally friendly, using the latest technology.
Onboard solar panels top up its power source of lead carbon batteries.
The 45-minute return canal journey will also feature a commentary by Sir David Suchet promoting Derby's historic role in the cultural and industrial development of the country.
Derby city councillor Ross McCristal said: "A river can be a city's greatest natural asset, but historically, as a city, we've not embraced the River Derwent and have certainly not made the most of it.
"Projects like this, and proposed regeneration work in the area, will help Derby embrace and turn towards the river."