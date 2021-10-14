Chesterfield school evacuated after pupil brings in hand grenade
- Published
A student bought an old hand grenade into a history lesson, causing part of the school to be evacuated, police have said.
Officers were called to Parkside Community School in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, at 11:00 BST on Wednesday.
Students and staff were ordered to clear the area while a military bomb disposal team was contacted.
The grenade was examined and the team confirmed the weapon had been decommissioned.
The school has been contacted for a comment.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.