BBC News

Police appeal after man stabbed in street in Allenton

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, The victim, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment after the attack on Osmaston Road, Allenton

Police have appealed for information after a man was assaulted and stabbed in Derby.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was attacked on Osmaston Road, in the Allenton area, between 19:00 and 19:10 BST on Sunday.

Derbyshire Police said he was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

The force said an investigation was under way and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.