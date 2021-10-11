Police appeal after man stabbed in street in Allenton
Police have appealed for information after a man was assaulted and stabbed in Derby.
The victim, aged in his 20s, was attacked on Osmaston Road, in the Allenton area, between 19:00 and 19:10 BST on Sunday.
Derbyshire Police said he was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not thought to be serious.
The force said an investigation was under way and urged anyone with information to come forward.
