Ilkeston pet shop 'extensively damaged' in fire but no animals hurt

Published
Image source, @aaronfarny_b
Image caption, Firefighters from four crews worked through the night to contain the blaze

A pet shop has been "extensively damaged" in a fire, but no animals have been hurt, a fire service has said.

Firefighters were called to 1st 4 Pets on Bath Street in Ilkeston at about 16:30 BST on Saturday and worked through the night to contain the blaze.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured and the owner had confirmed no animals were kept inside overnight.

A spokeswoman said firefighters had found the blaze "started accidentally".

She said it was "due to a naked flame coming into contact with combustible materials".

The fire crews left the scene at about 07:15.

