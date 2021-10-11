Annie Hall death: Inquest hears flood victim's final moments
- Published
A husband has told an inquest how his wife was swept away by floodwaters in front of him.
Annie Hall, 69, died after her car became stranded in Derbyshire on 8 November 2019.
On the first day of the inquest, her husband Michael Hall described how water poured into the vehicle and stopped the engine.
They tried to walk to safety but exhaustion and cold meant Mrs Hall could not fight the current.
Dirty water
The hearing at Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard the couple had been driving home to Ashford-in-the-Water when they were diverted after the A6 had been hit by flooding.
They drove down a road at Darley Dale near Matlock and Mr Hall said they did not see any road closed signs.
Their car was in the water before they realised the road was flooded.
Mr Hall said: "Water started to come in through the doors - it was really dirty water.
"All the dashboard lights came on as the water made the electrics short."
Powerful water
Coroner Peter Nieto heard how they got out of the car and tried to walk to safety but the water got deeper and faster.
Mrs Hall lost her handbag, a shoe and fell a number of times before being overwhelmed by cold and exhaustion, as well as the force of the water, her husband said.
The inquest is expected to last the rest of the week and is due to hear from Severn Trent Water, Derbyshire Police, Derbyshire Dales District Council, and Derbyshire County Council.
A pathologist previously listed Mrs Hall's cause of death as drowning.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.