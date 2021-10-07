Covid: Face masks brought back at Derby College
- Published
Students and staff at Derby College are being asked to put their masks back on after an increase in positive Covid cases.
Masks have not been compulsory in English schools and colleges since May, but rising cases have seen some being asked to reintroduce them.
Face coverings may return under the government's winter contingency plans.
Cases are on the rise in Derby, with 438 in 100,000 people testing positive in the week up to 3 October.
A post on the college's Facebook page said: "Due to an increase in positive Covid cases we request, as from Monday 11th October 2021, that all employees and students wear face coverings in indoor communal areas.
"This is a temporary control measure based on case numbers which will be closely monitored and reviewed."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.