'Poignant' Knife Angel statue returns to Derbyshire
- Published
A statue, made from 100,000 knives and dedicated to victims of violent crime, has been called a "poignant memorial" on its latest visit to Derbyshire.
The 27ft (8m) monument, known as the Knife Angel, which consists of confiscated, blunted blades, is on display in Chesterfield.
First unveiled in 2017, it travels around the country in a bid to help reduce violent crime.
In October 2019, more than 200,000 people saw it outside Derby Cathedral.
The artwork, officially called the National Monument Against Violence and Aggression, has been placed next to the "crooked spire" Church of St Mary and All Saints until 26 October.
'Educational value'
Jill Mannion-Brunt, of Chesterfield Borough Council, said it was a "poignant memorial to reflect on and commemorate lives lost through violence across the UK".
Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster added the sculpture "vividly" reminds people of the "devastating consequences of violence" and hopes it will provide "educational value".
A disposal bin will be placed near the monument to encourage people to hand in knives on Wednesday and Friday this week, between 11:00 BST and 14:00 BST.
The artwork was created by the British Ironwork Centre, at Oswestry in Shropshire, by sculptor Alfie Bradley to highlight the impact knife crime has on people, families and communities.
It features messages from families of the victims of knife crime engraved on the sculpture's wings.
The thousands of weapons to make the monument were either confiscated or handed in to police forces across the country.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.