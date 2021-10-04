Derbyshire Police officer suspended after fatal Etwall crash
- Published
A serving police officer has been arrested and suspended over the death of a pedestrian who was killed in a crash involving an unmarked car.
James Bane, 50, from Nottingham, died at the scene of the collision in Egginton Road, Etwall, Derbyshire, just after 12:00 BST on Tuesday.
A 34-year-old female pedestrian was also injured in the crash between a Peugeot 208 and two parked cars.
Derbyshire Police confirmed the officer was suspended while inquiries continue.
The force previously said a 50-year-old man - who was driving the Peugeot - had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and was later bailed.
The collision has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
An IOPC spokesman said investigators were "now looking into the circumstances around the collision which involved an unmarked police car".
"Our investigation is still at an early stage," a spokesman added.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.