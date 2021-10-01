Stagecoach bus staff to strike over pay dispute
- Published
Bus workers are to go on strike in several parts of England in a dispute over pay, a union has confirmed.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said members working for Stagecoach in the South West, Yorkshire and the East Midlands would strike on 18 October.
The RMT union said it was making the announcement after ballots showed support for industrial action.
Stagecoach said the union was making "unrealistic and unaffordable" demands, but added it remained open to talks.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The massive votes for action by Stagecoach members reflect the growing disgust amongst bus workers at being kicked in the teeth on pay while inflation and wages elsewhere are rising steeply.
"It's well established now that we are facing a national shortage of bus drivers as staff leave over poor pay and conditions. It is ridiculous that Stagecoach have chosen this moment to hammer their staff over pay. The consequences for local services will be horrific."
A Stagecoach spokesperson said: "Workers and students who rely on buses to access jobs and education, as well as businesses struggling to recover from the pandemic, will be angry that the RMT is planning to disrupt their lives and livelihoods.
"We are committed to offering good packages for our people and, as well as protecting jobs during the pandemic, we have reached agreement on pay increases for many employees at a number of depots around the country."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.