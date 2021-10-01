Frostbite climber Nigel Vardy to feature in Bear Grylls project
A mountaineer who almost died while climbing in Alaska is taking part in an online educational programme set up by TV adventurer Bear Grylls.
Nigel Vardy from Belper in Derbyshire lost parts of his fingers, toes and nose to frostbite in 1999..
He went on to become the first Briton to scale the highest mountains on the world's seven largest islands.
BecomingX will also feature famous faces like Roger Federer, Julia Roberts and magician Dynamo.
The online educational tool is aimed at schools, which can subscribe to the service.
Set up by adventurers Mr Grylls and Paul Gurney, it is supported by a series of videos recorded by inspirational people.
Mr Vardy said he was approached to be a part of the project by Mr Gurney - whom he first met on a mountain in Russia.
"Paul seems to think I'm this wonderful guy, whose been through a really traumatic experience, and has done something positive with my life," he said.
Mr Vardy said he was delighted to be asked.
"There are some big hitters in there - international politicians, people who have really moved the world - and this lad from Belper.
"Obviously the story, and the 20-odd years of work I've put in since everything happened to me have paid dividends and people recognise that," he said.
After recovering from frostbite, Mr Vardy went on to climb the highest mountains on the world's seven largest islands.
He is the president of Buxton Mountain Rescue and also visits schools to share his story with children.
Mr Vardy said he wanted to inspire young people to do something positive with their lives.
