Brody Holland: Sepsis treatment delay caused newborn's death
A newborn baby's death could have been avoided if treatment for an infection had been quicker, a coroner said.
Brody Holland died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital in Derbyshire on 5 October 2019, the day after his birth.
An inquest into his death heard that had he been treated sooner for sepsis caused by the bacterial infection Group B streptococcus (GBS), he probably would have survived.
The hospital's management has apologised for its failings.
Previously, the inquest - at Chesterfield Coroner's Court - heard that Natalie Holland, from Creswell, Derbyshire, was 38 weeks' pregnant when she was induced into labour at the hospital.
This was because she had been labelled "high risk" due to her previous child being treated for GBS after being born.
Brody was delivered in good health by emergency Caesarean section on 4 October, but later developed breathing difficulties and was referred to a doctor.
His condition deteriorated and he required resuscitation, but later died.
A cause of death was given as early onset sepsis and GBS.
'Some answers'
Assistant coroner Matthew Kewley said Brody "died due to his bacterial infection risk not being recognised and delay in his treatment for sepsis".
"Had aspects of Brody's care been different, it's likely his death would have been avoided," he said.
Mr Kewley noted that Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust had implemented a number of changes as a result of Brody's death, including improvements to record-keeping, a new alert system process and formalised handovers.
"I'm glad to hear the trust have taken action," he said.
"Let's all hope that similar circumstances to Brody's don't repeat themselves."
Following the inquest, Ms Holland said she finds it "incredibly difficult to accept that Brody isn't here".
"I know there's nothing I can do to turn back the clock and change what happened that day, but at least I now have some answers as to why Brody was taken so soon," she said.
"Nothing will ever make up for the loss and pain I continue to feel."
