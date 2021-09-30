Killamarsh: Families 'left broken' by deaths of woman and children
- Published
Families of a woman and three children found dead at a house in Derbyshire say they have been "left broken" and are going through "indescribable pain".
Terri Harris and her children John Paul and Lacey Bennett were found dead along with Lacey's friend Connie Gent at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, on 19 September.
Damien Bendall was arrested and has since been charged with their murders.
A coroner has said they died as a result of "violent acts".
Full tributes to the woman and children, along with photographs, have been released through Derbyshire Police.
Jason Bennett, father of John Paul and Lacey, said: "I've been left broken. I'm devastated. John and Lacey came into our lives and brought so much love and happiness and were adored by myself and their big sisters, forever loved and remembered."
He described his 13-year-old son as "absolutely my mini-me".
"Loving, fiery, funny and passionate with the most beautiful caring heart you could find," he said. "Behind his tough exterior, he was the most loving son you could wish for. His love for his mum was amazing. He just wanted everyone to be happy."
He said his 11-year-old daughter was "my TikTok queen, creating dance after dance".
"Lacey also had another obsession, since Jack Grealish joined Man City she has become totally besotted with him, with a room full of Jack Grealish photos. Man City was her new favourite team," he said.
Connie had been sleeping over at the house due to her friendship with Lacey.
Connie's father, Charles Gent, said: "I can't believe I'm even having to say this, or these words even cross my lips. The pain is indescribable. I wake up every morning hoping this has all been a terrible nightmare, but it's not. It's the unbearable reality that my little girl has gone.
"This by far is the hardest thing I've ever had to go through; it still doesn't even feel real."
Her mother, Kerry Shelton, said: "Anyone who knows Connie knows just how special she is. Connie had an amazing imagination and was always ready to put on a show, especially at Christmas when she would write plays to act out with her brothers and sister.
"At birthdays, Halloween or at any given chance Connie would be organising, making or baking. She always made things so special."
Terri Harris's parents, Angela Smith and Lawrence Harris, issued a joint statement that described her as "our daughter, our world, our everything".
"From the day she was born, she was our princess and remained so until she was cruelly taken from us," they said.
"She was an amazing mum; her babies were her world. Terri and the children were well-respected in the community and known to many of the local shopkeepers and residents."
They said Terri was born and raised in East London until she was 17, when she moved to Sheffield with her mother, travelling to Essex when she could to be with her father.
"Terri would put herself out not just for her family and friends but anyone who needed her help," they said. "She absolutely loved her work as a care worker and would go above and beyond for the people she cared for."
Mr Bendall, 31, of Chandos Crescent, is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 26 November.
