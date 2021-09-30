Derby County: Jobs cut as crisis deepens at club in administration
- Published
Twenty people have lost their jobs at Derby County as administrators begin cutting costs at the Championship club.
The losses come despite administrators hoping short-term funding will be in place next week.
Carl Jackson said talks with potential buyers were ongoing, adding they have spoken to the English Football League (EFL) and are doing their best to mitigate any further points deductions.
The Rams beat Reading 1-0 on Wednesday.
On Monday former England manager Steve McClaren stepped down from his role as technical director after the club entered administration, a move that brought a 12-point deduction and dropped them to the bottom of the league table.
He had offered to leave "to help to preserve other jobs across the football club".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.