A38: Three Army trucks and HGV crash leaves driver dead
A driver has died in a crash involving three Army trucks and a HGV, police have confirmed.
Derbyshire Police said the collision took place on the northbound side of the A38 near Mickleover, Derby, at 13:45 BST on Wednesday.
The HGV driver - a 53-year-old man - sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the force added.
Police said their thoughts were with the man's family.
Anyone with any information or dashcam footage from the time of the crash has been asked to contact officers.
