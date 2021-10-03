Snake Pass: A57 in Peak District to close for repairs
A notorious road in the Peak District is to close for almost two weeks for maintenance work.
No traffic or bikes will be allowed through the A57 Snake Pass, in Derbyshire, after 09:00 BST on 4 October until 15 October.
Access will remain open for residents and farmers and diversions will be in place, the county council said.
Derbyshire County Council said the road connecting Manchester and Sheffield was in need of "a bit of a spruce up".
The county council apologised for the inconvenience but said it would be carrying out resurfacing work, fixing potholes and repainting road markings.
It will also be replacing some drains and changing road signs.
Last October, part of the road between Glossop and Bamford was shut for a fortnight to allow repairs following a landslip.
Snake Pass is known for its winding route, but its title actually came from the serpent on the arms of the Duke of Devonshire, which gave its name to a nearby pub The Snake Pass Inn.
