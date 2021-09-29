Arrest after pedestrian dies in Etwall three-vehicle crash
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian died when a car crashed into two parked cars in Derbyshire.
The 50-year-old man died at the scene of the crash, on Egginton Road in Etwall, just after 12:00 BST on Tuesday, police said.
A 34-year-old female pedestrian was also hurt and was treated hospital.
A 50-year-old man, who was driving a Peugeot 208, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. Police have appealed for witnesses.
