Eckington: Pedestrian, 94, who died in crash identified

Published
image source, Google
image caption, The collision occurred on Church Street, between the junctions with Sheffield Road and Mill Road

Police have named a 94-year-old woman who died when she was hit by a car in Derbyshire.

Officers said the collision occurred on Church Street - between the junctions with Sheffield Road and Mill Road - in Eckington at about 15:30 BST on Monday.

Ina Crouch was a pedestrian and died at the scene, the force added.

Police are continuing their inquiries into the crash and appealed for anyone in the area at the time to contact them.

