County lines probe in Derbyshire and Sheffield sees 13 arrests
Thirteen people have been arrested as part of an investigation into county lines gangs moving drugs from Sheffield into north Derbyshire.
Heroin, crack cocaine, weapons and cash were seized during raids in Deepcar, Heeley, Shire Green and Ecclesfield in Sheffield and Newbold, Chesterfield.
More than 60 officers were involved in the operation.
Five of the 13 people who were arrested have now been charged with firearms and drugs offences.
The others have been released under investigation as inquiries continue, police said.
Sgt Simon Cartwright, from Derbyshire Police's organised crime unit, said: "The arrests last week are a fantastic example of the cross-border work that goes on to detect and disrupt drug supply in both counties.
"On a daily basis we see the damage that heroin and crack cocaine cause to our communities and we will work with our partners and fellow officers to target those responsible for peddling these drugs."
