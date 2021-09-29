Covid: Derbyshire school outbreak sees 18 teachers absent
- Published
A Covid outbreak at one of Derbyshire's largest secondary schools has led to the absence of 18 teachers.
John Port Spencer Academy in Etwall, South Derbyshire, has written to parents to say supply teachers are covering.
Head teacher Karen Squire said the school was "following all guidance given so are hopeful the numbers will start to fall in the near future".
South Derbyshire currently has the 20th highest infection rate in England.
It is unclear how many pupils, of which the school has about 2,000, are currently absent.
In the letter to parents, Mrs Squire said: "Unfortunately we have a Covid outbreak in the academy and case numbers in the local area are also high. Currently, we have 18 teachers absent.
"We have secured extra teachers and supply teachers but often are not informed about absence until the day in question so struggle when numbers are high."
She said the academy - which recently reintroduced face masks - was in daily contact with Public Health England, adding vaccinations for students aged 12 to 15 are planned for Wednesday and Thursday.
"We have been informed a catch up day will be organised for those students unable to have the vaccine as they currently have Covid or have had Covid in the last 28 days," Mrs Squire said.
Latest figures show South Derbyshire's coronavirus infection rate - in the seven days up to 24 September - was 543 per 100,000 people, compared to 320 the week before, an increase of 70%.
The number of confirmed cases in the same period rose from 350 to 595.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.