Killamarsh: Man in crown court charged with murders of children and woman
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murders of three children and a woman in Derbyshire.
Terri Harris, 35, was found dead along with her children John Paul, 13, Lacey, 11, and friend Connie Gent, also 11, at a house in Killamarsh on Sunday.
Damien Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, appeared at Derby Crown Court on Friday morning.
The 31-year-old spoke to confirm his name and was remanded into custody. A trial date was set for 1 March.
He is due to appear at the court for a review hearing on 26 November.
Derbyshire Police said they were called to the house in Chandos Crescent at 07:26 BST on Sunday after concerns were raised about the safety of those inside.
They found the bodies of Ms Harris and the three children.
It is believed Connie, from Sheffield, was Lacey's friend and was visiting for a sleepover.
Her father Charlie Gent told ITV: "Connie was such a special and sweet little girl.
"She was my little sidekick. She was my rock, my shining star, my angel.
"I feel like I was her hero, and I let her down."
Jason Bennett, father of Lacey and John Paul, has spoken about being "broken" by the deaths of his children.
"I just want to kiss them and hold them. TikTok Queen and my beautiful boy, they were beautiful," he said.
The deaths have shocked the community, and seen an outpouring of grief and tributes.
