Mission: Impossible train removed from Derbyshire quarry
Part of the Peak District is returning to normal after being used as a film set for the latest Mission: Impossible movie.
A scene involving a replica steam locomotive crashing into a quarry was filmed in Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire.
This was followed by another dramatic stunt involving a train carriage.
A local photographer said the railway line and carriage had now gone and dry stone walls taken down for filming were being rebuilt.
The carriage was spotted arriving at the quarry in May and was later seen dangling from the track before crashing down into a lake.
The locomotive was delivered in August, about a week before the dramatic crash.
Tom Cruise, who stars in the film, was photographed at the scene during both stunts.
Photographer Richard Bowring said: "The railway line and bridge has gone and so have the train. The lake is still there though.
"The planning permission states they have to leave the quarry as they found it.
"They have started rebuilding the dry stone walls at the top."
Part of the locomotive still remains on the site after it was seen being loaded onto a trailer over the weekend.
The seventh instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise is belatedly set for release in September 2022.