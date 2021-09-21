Killamarsh deaths: Police continue murder investigation
- Published
Police are continuing to question a man over the deaths of three children and a mother at a house in Derbyshire.
The community of Killamarsh has rallied round after the bodies were found in Chandos Crescent on Sunday morning.
Fresh flowers have been placed near the house and a fundraiser for the families has raised more than £14,000.
A 31-year-old man, who was known to the family, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, Derbyshire Police confirmed.
The force was called to the house at 07:26 BST on Sunday after concerns were raised about the safety of a man.
Terri Harris, 35, and her two children Lacey, 11, and John Paul, 13, were found dead alongside Connie Gent, also 11.
It is believed Connie, from Sheffield, was Lacey's friend and was visiting for a sleepover.
Speaking to Sky News at the scene yesterday, Jason Bennett, father of Lacey and John Paul, said: "I'm broken, I just want to kiss my babies.
"I just want to kiss them and hold them. TikTok Queen and my beautiful boy, they were beautiful."
About 300 people from the Killamarsh community gathered at Baker Park near Chandos Crescent on Monday night for a vigil.
They left candles, flowers and teddies around a post in the centre of the children's playground.
Residents have also continued to lay similar tributes under the street sign for Chandos Crescent, which is closed while police investigations continue.
A fundraiser for the families has raised about £14,500 in less than a day, with about 1,000 people donating.
Organiser Cassie Perry, from Northampton, said she saw the news on Facebook and was "devastated" by what she read, so decided to set up the fund to help with costs.
"The last thing anyone wants to worry about at a time like this is finances," the 22-year-old said. "No amount can take away the pain but we can at least try to help in any way we can."
Derbyshire Police have said they want to speak to anyone who was in Chandos Crescent between 21:30 BST on Saturday and 07:30 BST on Sunday, and had any information that could help with their investigation.
