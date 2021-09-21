Ripley woman who lied about having cancer spared jail
- Published
A mother who lied about being diagnosed with cancer, and spent over £16,000 of online donations, has been spared jail.
Megan Scotcher from Ripley, Derbyshire, spent the money made through an online fundraising page set up by her unwitting ex-partner.
Nottingham Crown Court heard the 28-year-old had intended to take her own life, but lied about having cancer as a way of preparing her family.
Judge Steven Coupland said things "snowballed" for the mother-of-three.
Scotcher, of Kirk Close, previously pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.
In his sentencing remarks, Judge Coupland said: "Young woman lies about having terminal cancer to steal charitable donations.
"It's a very easy headline, it's a very easy summary starting point of this case.
"If the headline that I started these comments with was the truth you'd be going to prison.
"However I've got the benefit of being able to look behind that overall headline summary."
During the hearing, the judge said Scotcher had suffered from a mental health condition "for a number of years", and had previously been "genuinely" diagnosed with cancer as a teenager.
'You were trapped'
He said her ex-partner had set up an online fundraising page without consulting her.
He added: "I accept there is good evidence that you had planned to commit suicide, that you told this lie not to benefit yourself but other people.
"Even though that plainly wasn't correct, I also accept because of that starting point you didn't set out to gain any financial benefit for yourself.
"And you quickly found that you were trapped, and things had snowballed."
Scotcher was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for 12 months.
She was also ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work, and 35 rehabilitation activity requirement days.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.