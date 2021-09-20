Killamarsh deaths: Dad's tribute to children found dead at house
A father has paid tribute to his two children who were found dead along with their mother and another child at a house in Derbyshire.
Jason Bennett said he was "heartbroken" at the loss of his daughter Lacey, 11, and son John, 13, as he laid flowers at Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh.
Police said they had arrested a man and were not looking for anyone else.
Officers were called to the house at 07:25 BST on Sunday after concerns were raised about the people living there.
In a message posted on Facebook earlier, Mr Bennett said "life will never be the same".
"Gone too soon with so much to live for. I wish I could hold you and kiss you and tell you how much I love you. Thank you for making my world. All my love dad."
The third child is understood not be a family member, and is believed to have been in the house for a sleepover.
The Outwood Academy City school in Sheffield confirmed it was closed following the "tragic incident" involving three of its students.
