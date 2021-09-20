Woman arrested over dogs stolen from Spondon kennels
A woman has been arrested in connection with the theft of three dogs, including a therapy dog, from kennels in Derby.
Two cockapoos and a cocker spaniel were taken from Brookfield Farm on West Road, Spondon, overnight between 3 and 4 August.
The suspect, in her 20s, who was arrested after a car was stopped in Cornwall, has since been released under investigation.
Police said a puppy was found in the vehicle which they believe was stolen.
Police have released an image of the cocker spaniel, which they believe was stolen in Derbyshire or the Midlands area in May, in a bid to find its owners.
Following the theft of the three dogs in Spondon, Natallie Cobden, the owner Elvis the cockapoo, which is a therapy dog for her five-year-old son pleaded for its return.
"He's a huge part of the wellbeing and mental health of our son," she said.
Two other dogs, Remi and Tony, were also taken during the burglary in August.
Barry Peach, co-owner of the boarding kennels, said at the time: "We feel that we've let down the owners. It's heartbreaking for me.
"These aren't just people's dogs, they are people's family members and all the owners involved are absolutely heartbroken."
A man, in his 20s, from Derby, who was arrested in August has also been released, Derbyshire Police said.
