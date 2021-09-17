Man jailed for slashing Derby police officer's face with knife
A robber who slashed a police officer across the face - just missing a major artery - has been jailed for 10 years.
PC Steve Reid challenged Richard Jefford in Derby on 15 October 2019 but was attacked with a knife.
The officer said: "There was a scratch mark to the carotid artery. If I had not moved through instinct... it would have been game over."
At Derby Crown Court, Jefford, 39, of no fixed abode, was jailed after admitting wounding with intent.
PC Reid, who has 20 years of service, was responding to a report of a robbery when he confronted Jefford.
While attempting to handcuff him, he was slashed twice across the face, leaving him needing 15 stitches and with permanent scarring.
The trial began in December 2020 but was adjourned. The trial was due to restart in July but Jefford changed his plea to guilty.
Speaking after sentencing, PC Reid said: "It could have been I had lost my sight, that could have been a real possibility.
"The other slash to the side of my face, that went right down.
"Had it not been for me flinching back... there was a scratch mark to the carotid artery.
"If I had not moved through instinct, that could have been totally different, it would have been game over."
Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: "I know that his physical and mental scars are still healing as a result of this incident and I can only imagine the trauma that Steve and his family must have experienced as a result.
"While policing requires officers and staff to handle difficult and hostile situations, assaults upon them are serious and unacceptable and should not be tolerated - they are not simply part of the job."
