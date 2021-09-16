Vet and dogs drowned in car during extreme weather
The death of a vet who drowned in her car with her dogs after becoming stuck in a ford was accidental, a coroner has ruled.
Heike Mojay-Sinclare, 29, died on 8 December 2018 at Doles Lane, Clifton, Derbyshire, despite twice dialling 999.
Derby Coroner's Court heard claims warning signs and a depth gauge were "not fit for purpose".
But coroner Peter Nieto said weather conditions were so extreme as to make reasonable precautions less effective.
The inquest had earlier heard Mrs Mojay-Sinclare's vehicle became stuck in a ford on the way to a 30th birthday celebration.
Mrs Mojay-Sinclare, from Hertfordshire, called 999 at 21:36 GMT to say she was submerged up to her waist in the black Honda Civic.
Five minutes later, she told the operator the water was up to her chest, before the call ended.
Mrs Mojay-Sinclare did not know exactly where she was, so fire crews struggled to track down her location.
Crews found her and her two dogs the next morning when a member of a water rescue team felt a car underfoot.
At the latest hearing, the family's solicitor focused on the provision of warning signs and whether a stick-style depth gauge, fitted in 2017 after a family became stuck, was adequate.
The inquest heard the most suitable depth gauge Derbyshire County Council could source was not made of reflective material, and was found to be too short and had to be extended.
Witnesses from the police and county council said the flooding on 8 December was so severe, it might not have been visible at all.
The family described this and roadside signage as "not fit for purpose", adding there had been a "failure to follow national guidance".
But the county council said signs warning of a ford and advising motorists not to use the road sent out a "strong message".
The authority also stated it had not been informed of some earlier stranding incidents and those it knew about were not severe enough to justify closing the road.
Mr Nieto said it was unclear why Mrs Mojay-Sinclare took the route, but her emergency call showed she had seen signs indicating the ford.
"The weather was extreme and the rise in water levels must be understood as an unusual event.
"Therefore there are no acts or omissions by the county council that were contributory," he said.
Mr Nieto said he would send a report recommending regulation of depth gauges and greater sharing of information about flood-related incidents.
