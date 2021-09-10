Byron Griffin death: Three deny murdering fatally stabbed man
Three men have pleaded not guilty to murdering a man who was stabbed.
Byron Griffin, 22, from East Leake, was found with a stab wound in Eyre's Garden, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, at about 12:40 BST on 4 July and later died in hospital.
Dylan Geary, 21, Daniel Lewsley, 32, and Grant James Masterson, 29, all from Ilkeston, denied murder at Derby Crown Court on Friday.
Jordan Fairbrother, also accused of murder, has not yet submitted a plea.
Mr Fairbrother, 26, of Swadlincote, Derbyshire, Mr Geary, Mr Lewsley and Mr Masterson were remanded in custody.
A trial date has been set for 4 January.
