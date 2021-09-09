Derbyshire boy's racist group included terrorism plot member
- Published
A 16-year-old boy set up an extremist right-wing group including a member who plotted a terrorism attack, it can now be revealed.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard the teenager ran "The British Hand" from 5 August last year when he was 14 on the encrypted Telegram app.
One group member, Matthew Cronjager, from Essex, was convicted of planning terrorist acts on 3 September.
The cases can now be linked after reporting restrictions were lifted.
The teenager, from south Derbyshire, vetted others in private chat groups where they talked about "doing something" against ethnic minorities and discussed weapons, the court heard.
He was given a two-year youth referral order on Thursday.
He pleaded guilty in June to disseminating a terrorist publication called the Anarchy Cookbook Version 2000, disseminating a terrorist publication, and encouraging terrorism.
The 16-year-old downloaded a video of the Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand, and also has previous convictions for hate crimes, including threatening to blow up a mosque in January 2020.
In a previous hearing he told the court he did not hold the views any more, with his defence counsel saying he had been "manipulated" and "appears to have spent a concerning amount of time online".
Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said the boy - who also received a three-year criminal behaviour order - had shown "seemingly entrenched views".
Another 16-year-old boy from Kent, who was a member of the Telegram chat group, admitted disseminating a terrorist publication called the White Resistance Manual by sending an electronic link in August which allowed others to access it.
He was handed a 12-month youth referral order by Mr Goldspring, who said he did not want to interrupt his education.
