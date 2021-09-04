Game of Thrones prequel: Film crews in Derbyshire village
Film crews thought to be shooting Game of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon have been spotted in a village.
Actor Matt Smith has been seen in Castleton, Derbyshire as well as dozens of crew members.
The manager of a farm shop said a driver transporting a carriage, thought to be for the series, also stopped to ask for directions.
In April, HBO confirmed production for the series was under way and shared a photo of cast members reading scripts.
The same month, photos emerged of film crews and costumed actors, thought to be stars Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy, at Holywell Bay near Newquay.
House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood novel, says HBO's website.
It is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen at the height of its power.
Peter Morris, landlord of the Bulls Head Hotel in Castleton, said filming has taken place at Cave Dale, Mam Tor and Eldon Hill Quarry.
He said although crew members would not say what was being filmed, "it was obvious what it was because of the way they are dressed, people have put two and two together".
Mr Morris said: "There is security everywhere and a bit of excitement in the village.
"Someone said they saw horses go through the village and guys in Game of Thrones outfits."
He said the Bull's Head car park and an outdoor building was hired out to film crews for two days, and they brought their own caterers to park there while they were filming at nearby Cave Dale.
"We've calculated about 300 people coming here to eat.
"I have not seen any actors. I know Matt Smith was up in the village on Thursday."
He said crews have also set up a base on Hope Showground, which was "like a village".
Ann Ollerenshaw, manager of The Olive Tree Farm Shop in nearby Sparrowpit, said a driver of a low loader carrying a carriage, that she believes will be used for the filming, stopped at the shop to ask for directions to Eldon Hill Quarry on Thursday.
She said: "The truck driver had got lost. He parked up and came into the shop and asked where he needed to go.
"He did a big U-turn in the road.
"We know they are filming in Castleton and the carriage looks like something out of Game of Thrones."
Miss Ollerenshaw said the carriage was "massive" and people were getting out of their cars to take photos.
John Harrison, who owns Peak Cavern and Speedwell Cavern, said there has been a lot of talk about the filming locally.
He said: "I have seen plenty of crew about as they have a big unit at Hope Showground and have been doing most of the filming at Cave Dale."
Chris Hanley, a tour guide at Peak Cavern, said he spotted people carrying cameras and equipment up and down Cave Dale on Thursday, as well as crew with radios and clipboards in the Market Place.
