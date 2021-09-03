Derby wife killer's supervision 'not robust enough'
- Published
A man with a history of "coercion, humiliation and violence" managed to marry a woman he later murdered while under supervision, a report has found.
Ataul Mustafa was jailed for life in 2018 for killing Sohbia Khan after subjecting her to "domestic violence on a savage scale" at their Derby home.
He met and married her despite being monitored by officials after a previous sentence for attacking his first wife.
A review found his care plan was not "detailed or robust enough."
The independent investigation was commissioned by NHS England, following an internal review.
In 2009 Mustafa - referred to as Amir in the report - was convicted of rape and of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to his first wife.
He was made subject to a hospital order after being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
But the review found "there was also a degree of sadism which was not explained by mental illness alone", adding "clinical records present a picture of coercion, humiliation and violence towards his first wife".
When moved from an NHS secure hospital to Cygnet Healthcare, a private mental health care provider, in July 2013, an assessment said he was a particular risk to women.
Despite forming a sexual relationship with a health care support worker, who accused him of threatening and coercive behaviour, he was conditionally discharged to community mental health services in 2015.
The report said this represented a "significant missed opportunity to review risk assessments".
While under the supervision of Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (DHCFT) and despite regular care visits, Mustafa met and married Ms Khan in April 2017.
The review noted: "That he was able to develop a relationship, cohabit and marry without the knowledge of any of these services raises questions about the quality of supervision provided, and illustrates the extent to which he was able to conceal his behaviours from services."
Mustafa was seen two days before the murder, with no reported psychotic symptoms or concerns about his mental health, the report said.
It also stated the generic community mental health team allocated to Amir on his discharge lacked the knowledge and resources to adequately supervise his care and manage risk.
It concluded: "In our view the subsequent conditional discharge care plan was not sufficiently detailed or robust enough to manage the considerable risk identified."
Ifti Majid, chief executive of Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said the trust had undertaken an internal investigation.
"An action plan was developed and we have made significant progress in implementing all of the recommendations," he said. "We will ensure these improvements are embedded and sustained into practice.
"Our services in 2017 were very different to those we have in place today."
A spokesperson for Cygnet Healthcare said: "We have accepted the recommendations of today's report in full and are working to ensure all recommendations are fully implemented."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.