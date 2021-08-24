Alan Youd: Shirebrook assault death prompts murder investigation
- Published
A murder investigation has been started after a man died following an assault in Derbyshire.
Police said officers were called to Chestnut Drive in Shirebrook at about 07:00 BST on 11 August.
Alan Youd was found at the scene with serious injuries but the 69-year-old died in hospital on 17 August.
Arthur Cabourn, 53, of Chestnut Drive, Shirebrook, was charged on 12 August with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
In a statement Mr Youd's family described him as "a doting father, grandfather and father-in-law".
"We will miss him more than words could ever portray and will love him forever," they said.
Police have appealed for information.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.