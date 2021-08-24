Three people rescued from Chesterfield building collapse
Three people have escaped serious injury after being rescued from a house that partially collapsed.
Emergency services were called to the property in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, just after 17:30 BST on Monday.
Derbyshire Police said there was "severe structural damage" to a building on St Helen's Street and that gas and electric supplies in the area were affected.
Neighbours have reported hearing a "loud crash" or an "explosion".
Police said three people were rescued by fire crews after the "partial building collapse".
A man was taken to hospital but the force said his injuries were not thought to be serious.
One woman, who lives nearby, told BBC Radio Sheffield she heard a loud noise and "thought it was a car crash".
She said she went outside to investigate and saw "the house next-door-but-one was all blown across the road".
"It even took the door off. It was a right mess.
"There were people trapped inside. A woman upstairs was shouting to people down in the street and said her husband was trapped in the cellar downstairs.
"It's a miracle that nobody was killed," she said.
Another person living nearby said he also heard "a loud crash".
Steve said: "I thought it might have been a car hit the wall so we came outside and all the front of the building had blown outwards.
"All the bricks were at the other side of the road."
Police officers and crews from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene while investigations are carried out.
St Helen's Street and Higher Albert Street are still closed.
Derbyshire Police said it was working with the county council, Derbyshire Building Control Partnership and utility companies to make sure the property and neighbouring homes are safe.
