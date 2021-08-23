Staveley teenager 'drowned in canal trying to save friend'
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has died after trying to help a friend while swimming in a canal, an inquest has heard.
Derbyshire Police said they were called to the Chesterfield Canal in Staveley just before 16:50 BST on Wednesday.
The force said Logan Folger was pulled from the water near Mill Green and taken to hospital, where he died on Saturday.
Derbyshire coroner Peter Nieto described the death as a "tragic accident".
"Initial circumstances reported by police are that on 18 August Logan was swimming with two friends in the canal in Staveley when one friend got into difficulty in the water," he said.
"Logan and a friend tried to assist that friend and Logan himself got into difficulty and went underwater for a prolonged period. "
The teenager was rescued by officers from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service but died in hospital three days later.
Group manager Lee Williams said: "It's devastating to be reporting yet another water fatality this summer.
"It's yet another reminder of how dangerous open water can be due to hidden currents or debris, and the risk of cold water shock."
The coroner added: "It appears to have been a tragic accident in the context of three friends swimming in the canal."
He adjourned the inquest until November for a police report to be prepared.
