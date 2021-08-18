Murder inquiry after Derby stabbing victim dies
A murder investigation has been launched after a 22-year-old man died following a double stabbing in Derby city centre.
Josh Carter was one of two victims injured on Cheapside in the early hours of Saturday.
He died at 16:00 BST on Monday at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.
A 16-year-old boy has already appeared at magistrates' court charged with attempted murder, GBH and possession of a knife in public.
He was remanded into custody.
The second victim, a boy aged 17, remains in hospital with life-changing injuries.
Police said Mr Carter's family were being supported by specialist officers
Det Ch Insp Sally Blaiklock, said: "From footage that has already been reviewed by the team, it is clear a number of people were using their phones to record both the incident, and the moments leading up to it.
"I would ask that anyone with footage that can assist in our enquiries pass it to the force, which you can do in confidence."
